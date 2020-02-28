|
Quinlan John Passed away 21st February 2020 at home surrounded
by his beloved family.
Much loved husband of Carole,
loving Dad of Lee and Claire,
dearly loved father-in-law
to Andrew and Helen and
devoted Grandpa to Zak and Hettie.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton on
Thursday 5th March at 11:45am,
followed by cremation at
West Lancashire Crematorium,
Burscough at 1pm.
Family flowers only and
donations if desired to
Queens Court Hospice.
Further enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham.
Tel:01772 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020