REID On 18th February 2020
Suddenly at home
John
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved brother of
Joan and Linda,
brother in law of Peter & Melvyn,
loving uncle of Sarah, Louise,
Karen, Daniel and Alex
and a much loved great uncle,
sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
'Rest in Peace'
Requiem Mass at Brindle
St Joseph's R.C. Church
on Tuesday 3rd March 2020
at 10.30am.
followed by Interment in the Churchyard at
St Marys Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020