John Reid

Notice

John Reid Notice
REID John The family of the late John wish to thank all relatives and friends
for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, mass offerings and generous donations made to
'British Heart Foundation'.
Thank you to Fr Raphael of
Brindle St Joseph's for his kind ministrations. Also thank you to
Fr Mark and the Bell Ringers at
St Mary's Brownedge.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2020
