RIDLEY John Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Wednesday 7th October 2020,
aged 85.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Pam, beloved father of Susan and John, sadly missed grandfather
of Oliver, Jake and Sean.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 10.30 on Wednesday 21st October.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Cancer Research UK
or he Stroke Association.
Thanks to all the staff at Longton Nursing Home and thanks to Brethertons McKenna
Funeral Care.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020
