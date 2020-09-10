|
|
|
ROSKELL JOHN ALAN
( ALAN ) On 31st August 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene, loving dad of Mark and Elaine (deceased).
The funeral service will take
place at Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence on Tuesday
15th September at 12:00 noon,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to 'M.S Society'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020