|
|
|
SHIPCOTT On 10th October 2020, in hospital,
John
Aged 60 Years.
The much loved partner of Sue, loving sister of Pauline,
dear dad to Joanna, Jon-Paul and Christina, devoted grandad to Kaiden and Dylan
and a dear uncle to Lynette (deceased), Kerry, Lee, Michael and Ryan.
Due to current restrictions, a private Celebration of John's life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on Friday 23rd October at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for
'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020