|
|
|
SINGLETON On 4th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
John
'Jack'
Aged 86 years
Much loved by Tricia,
dearly loved dad of
Stephen and Julie,
father in law of Shane,
dear grandad to Jake,
and dear brother to Ann
'Rest dad and then get
back on that bike! xxx'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Stroke Association'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 12, 2020