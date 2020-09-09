|
|
|
SWINDLEHURST John Trevor Peacefully on
6th September 2020
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving dad of Steven and Wayne, dear father in law of Louise and Sharlene and loving grandpa to Daniel, Emma, Lucy, Max and Leo.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private family funeral at
St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Monday 14th September at 2pm, prior to interment
in Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2020