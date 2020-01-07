Home

Taylor On 29th December 2019
John
Passed away peacefully
at Chorley Hospital.
Aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, much loved dad to Paul &
John (deceased), loving
father in law to Pam & Helen,
a dear grandad and great grandad
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge
R.C Church, Bamber Bridge
on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 11.00 a.m. followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020
