Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Taylor

Notice

John Taylor Notice
Taylor John John's family would like
to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, kindness, Mass offerings, cards
of condolence and donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.

Thank you to all nurses and staff
of Rookwood B, Chorley Hospital for their care of John.

A special thank you to
Fr Bob, Fr Colin & Fr Mark
for a lovely service.

Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -