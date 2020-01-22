|
|
|
Taylor John John's family would like
to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, kindness, Mass offerings, cards
of condolence and donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Thank you to all nurses and staff
of Rookwood B, Chorley Hospital for their care of John.
A special thank you to
Fr Bob, Fr Colin & Fr Mark
for a lovely service.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020