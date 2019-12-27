|
THOMPSON John Miles On Thursday 19th December 2019, aged 65, after a long illness
bravely borne, died peacefully
and surrounded by his loving
family at St Catherine's Hospice,
Lostock Hall.
Beloved husband of Cathy
and adored father of Felicity
and Miranda. Miles was a
stalwart supporter of Chipping FC
and an enthusiastic member of
the Royal Windermere Yacht
Club Flying Fifteen fleet.
He will be deeply missed.
"Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in Heaven." (St Thomas More).
Funeral service at St Mary's, Chipping, on Friday 3rd
January 2020, at 12noon.
No flowers please but donations in lieu may be given to St Catherine's Hospice, Cancer Help (Preston) Ltd or Guy's Cancer Centre.
William Houghton, Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge, PR3 3JY, 01772 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019