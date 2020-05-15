|
|
|
TURNER On 8th May 2020
Peacefully at Preston Private
Nursing Home with his
wife Dorothy and daughter Julie
by his side
JOHN CLIFFORD
'Cliff'
Aged 82 years
The beloved husband of Dorothy,
dearly loved dad to Russell,
Julie and Tiff and sadly missed
by all his family, friends and
all who knew him.
'God saw the rugged pathway
was getting hard to climb, so
He closed his weary eyes and
whispered "peace be thine" '
Private Graveside Service at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C Church
On Tuesday 19th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020