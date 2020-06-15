|
|
|
WARNER John Patrick Passed away peacefully at home in Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday 8th June 2020.
Age 77 years.
Much loved father of
Guy and Robin.
Beloved partner of
Sheila Hawthornthwaite.
Loving father-in-law to Alannah. Devoted grandad to Bastyan. Cherished brother of Mary Rose, James, Kathleen and Michael.
"May the sun shine warm upon your face".
Funeral will be held 11.00am, Tuesday 16 June 2020 at Catholic Church of the Resurrection, Johannesburg followed by a private cremation.
Flowers may be sent to
"Funeral of John Warner,
c/o Catholic Church of the Resurrection, 18 Sloane St, Bryanston 2021, Gauteng,
South Africa".
A Memorial Service and Interment of Ashes will be held in Shotts, Scotland. Announcements will be made at a later date.
Please direct enquires re. Memorial Service to [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 15, 2020