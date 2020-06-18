|
|
|
Whalley John Mayson Retired architect and landscape architect, held Presidencies of
The Landscape Institute 1985-87, Preston Grammar School Association and The Manchester Society of Architects.
On June 11th, aged 87.
Most beloved husband, father and grandfather died peacefully at home in Longridge after a long illness, with his family around him.
Funeral will take place
Friday June 26th and a
celebration of his life will be held later in the year.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Rosemere Cancer Care, Fulwood and Broughton Cricket Club and Preston Hockey Club via William Houghton Funeral Directors.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020