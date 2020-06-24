Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
John Wilson Notice
WILSON Peacefully on 15th June 2020,
in Southport Hospital
JOHN THOMSON (JOCK)
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Christine (deceased),
much loved father of Lynne (deceased), Lesley, Lorna (deceased), Loretta, Louise and Lisa. A loving grandad
and great-grandad.
Falling tears and aching hearts are things we have to bear,
But losing you the way we did,
will always be unfair.
Rest In Peace Dad
Till we meet again round that paraffin heater in heaven.
Due to current restrictions a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2020
