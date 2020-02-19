|
|
|
Bange On February 10th 2020
Jonathan
Aged 31 years.
Precious son of Joanne,
loving brother of Daniel,
beloved grandson of Pat
and step-grandson to Jim.
To my intelligent, funny, kind, caring and courageous son.
Words can't describe how much you mean to me,
My first born, my rock, my helper and my confidante.
I will miss you so so much,
I love you with all my heart. Goodnight God Bless Jono,
Mum x x x
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday February 25th at 10.45am.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020