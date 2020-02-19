|
Bange On Monday February 10th 2020
Jonathan
Aged 31 years.
Beloved and adored
Grandson of Pat.
Jonny, you were my delight and joy, my companion, my adviser
and my helper.
You meant everything to me.
Life will not be the same without you. I will love you forever.
Good night,
God Bless my darling boy.
Nanna.
To my intelligent, funny, kind, caring and courageous son.
Words can't describe how much you mean to me, my first born, my rock, my helper and my confidante.
I will miss you so so much,
I love you with all my heart.
Goodnight God Bless Jono,
Mum x x x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020