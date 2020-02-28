|
|
|
BOTHAM On 26th February 2020
Suddenly at home
Joseph
"Joe"
Aged 84 years.
The dearly beloved
husband to Aileen,
much loved dad
to Mark and Joanne,
devoted grandad to Sean, Stuart, Zoë, Lola and Christian,
sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
'Gone is the sunshine of our hearts,
for we had to part,
we never had chance
to say goodbye,
which left our broken
hearts to cry.'
Funeral Service at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C. Church on
Wednesday 11th March 2020
at 11.00 a.m.
followed by Committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Oesophageal Patients Association' (OPA)
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020