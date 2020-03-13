|
|
|
Botham Joseph
'Joe' The family of the late Joe would like to thank to all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations made to 'Oesophageal Patients Association' (OPA).
Thank you to Fr Raphael of Brindle St Joseph's for his kind ministrations and for all who attended the funeral.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020