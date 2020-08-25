Home

Joseph Longton

Notice Condolences

Joseph Longton Notice
LONGTON On 16th August 2020
Peacefully at Home
JOSEPH
'JOE'
Aged 83 years
The beloved husband of Margery,
dearly loved dad of John,
Michael, James, Joseph,
Amanda and Thomas
and a much loved father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
'Rest in Peace'
Private Requiem Mass
at St Mary's Brownedge
R.C. Church
on Thursday 3rd September 2020
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Fire Fighters Charity'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 25, 2020
