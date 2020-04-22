|
MATHER Peacefully on 16th April 2020
Joseph Henry
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of dear departed Rita, wonderful loving father of Susan, Linda, Karen and David, special father-in-law and doting Grandad and Great Grandad.
Reunited and now at peace after a short illness bravely borne with his inimitable Yorkshire fortitude.
Private family funeral at
Lytham Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th April at 3.30pm.
Donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton,
PR4 5HE Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 22, 2020