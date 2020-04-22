Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mather

Notice Condolences

Joseph Mather Notice
MATHER Peacefully on 16th April 2020
Joseph Henry
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of dear departed Rita, wonderful loving father of Susan, Linda, Karen and David, special father-in-law and doting Grandad and Great Grandad.
Reunited and now at peace after a short illness bravely borne with his inimitable Yorkshire fortitude.
Private family funeral at
Lytham Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th April at 3.30pm.
Donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton,
PR4 5HE Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -