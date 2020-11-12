Home

Murphy Peacefully on
2nd November 2020
Aged 88 years.

Joseph

Loving Father of
Kim and Shaun
Cherished Grandad of
Ashley and Cieran
Much loved Great Grandad
of Chloe, Millie, Abbie,
Jayden, Connor and Penelope

Funeral Service is to be held
at English Martyrs on
Monday 16th November
at 11am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.

Donations if so desired
may be made in memory of
Joseph to Galloways
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020
