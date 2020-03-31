|
|
|
SMITH Peacefully at home on 28th March 2020
Joseph
Thomas Neil
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen and a dearly loved
father and grandad.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Neil will be laid to rest with his beloved Maureen at a
private family service at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton.
Donations can be made to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 31, 2020