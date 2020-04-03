Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas

Notice Condolences

Joseph Thomas Notice
THOMAS Joseph Albert
(Joe) Passed away at home on
20th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of
Joyce (deceased) and dearly
loved father of Linda.

'Is loved and will be
remembered always.'
The funeral took place on
Tuesday 31st March, at
Preston Crematorium.
Donations, if you desire, can be made to Cancer Research UK through their website.

All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street,
Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -