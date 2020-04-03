|
THOMAS Joseph Albert
(Joe) Passed away at home on
20th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of
Joyce (deceased) and dearly
loved father of Linda.
'Is loved and will be
remembered always.'
The funeral took place on
Tuesday 31st March, at
Preston Crematorium.
Donations, if you desire, can be made to Cancer Research UK through their website.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street,
Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020