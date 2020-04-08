|
|
|
TURNER Joseph
'Joe' Passed away peacefully at
home on 6th April 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad of Graeme & Paul, much loved father-in-law
to Margaret & Mandy,
and loving grandad to Richard,
Jonathan, Eleanor & Harry.
In our hearts he will always stay, loved and remembered day by day.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St Oswald's Parish Church, Longton on
Tuesday 14th April 2020
at 12.00pm.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 8, 2020