Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Worden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Worden

Notice Condolences

Joseph Worden Notice
WORDEN Joseph Barry Sadly passed away on
24th February 2020 aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Sharon, devoted dad to Matthew,
Richard and Stephen
and a much loved grandad.
Requiem Mass Blessed Sacrament on Tuesday March 10th at 11am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -