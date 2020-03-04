|
WORDEN Joseph Barry Sadly passed away on
24th February 2020 aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Sharon, devoted dad to Matthew,
Richard and Stephen
and a much loved grandad.
Requiem Mass Blessed Sacrament on Tuesday March 10th at 11am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020