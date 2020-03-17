|
WORDEN The family of the late
Joseph Barry Worden would like to thank the paramedics who tried so very hard to save Barry and the policeman who attended the night he passed away.
We would like to thank all family and friends for their love and support following the loss of Barry, a dearly loved husband and a devoted dad and grandad.
Special thanks to all the clergy for making Barry's Requiem a truly wonderful send off for him, we cannot thank you all enough.
Finally, thank you to Clifford Ward Undertakers for their professionalism, kindness, caring and patience at this very sad time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020