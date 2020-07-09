|
|
|
BATESON (Nee Rostron) On 6th July 2020
Peacefully at Greenways
Rest Home
Josephine Mary
Aged 91 years
The beloved wife of
Bernard (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Marie and Patrick,
dear grandma of Adam and Billie,
great grandma of Annie and Joe and loving sister to
Bernard (deceased) and Patrick.
' A smile we will always remember,
a voice we will always recall,
a memory to treasure forever,
of one who was loved by us all'
Funeral Service at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C Church
on Tuesday 14th July 2020
followed by Interment in
the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2020