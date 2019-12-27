Home

FORTUNE Josephine Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Alston View on
23rd December,
aged 89 years.

Beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mum of Janet, Aidan, Geoffrey and Ann-Marie, dear mother in law of Carole (dec), Gillian and Greg and a much loved granny and great granny.

Requim Mass will be held at
St. Wilfrid's R.C Church, Longridge on Friday 3rd January 2020
at 11am, prior to interment at Alston Lane.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'British Heart Foundation' or
'Fight for Sight'.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019
