FORTUNE JOSEPHINE The family of the late Josephine would like to express their sincere thanks for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of their mum. Also sincere thanks to all the staff at Belmont Care Home and Alston View Nursing Home; and also Berry Lane Medical Centre for their care and support.
Grateful thanks to Fr. John Gray for his lovely personalised service and Sean and all the staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020
