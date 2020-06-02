|
HIGSON On 29th May 2020
JOSEPHINE TERESA
After a fun few weeks in
lockdown with
daughter in law Anih and
granddaughter Intan,
unexpectedly passed away
aged 88 years.
The loving wife of Don (deceased),
dearly loved mother of Paul,
Anthony (deceased), Shelagh
and Ruth, dear grandma
to Samantha, Naomi, Victoria,
Indah and Intan and
great grandma to
Bobby, Lois and Lexi.
Fun loving and gregarious,
she loved to laugh and will be sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
On Thursday 11th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020