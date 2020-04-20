|
TURNER Joseph
'Joe' Sheila and family would
sincerely like to thank relatives, friends, colleagues, neighbours and Hoole WI for both the countless messages of support and the wonderful tribute afforded to Joe all along his final journey on the day of his funeral.
Special thanks to all the kind and compassionate staff of RPH, MND Team, Marie Curie, MND Association, St Catherine's, Interserve Healthcare and Guardian Homecare who helped care and support Joe and family throughout.
Thank you to Father Michael for such a beautiful funeral service and Neal Buckley and staff for the wonderfully caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Donations if so desired to
Neal Buckley for Marie Curie and the MND association.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 20, 2020