Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Preston Crematorium
Joyce Birkett Notice
Birkett Joyce Died peacefully in hospital on the
1st May 2020, aged 87 years.

"Beloved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma"

We do not part with those we love,
They are with us everywhere.

Private Funeral Service
to be held on the 15th May 2020
at Preston Crematorium.

A memorial service will be
held at a later date.

Donations in her memory
to St Catherine's Hospice

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 12, 2020
