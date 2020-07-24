Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Joyce Cockroft

Notice

Joyce Cockroft Notice
COCKROFT Peacefully on 10 th July 2020,
at home, with family by her side,
JOYCE
Aged 101 years,
Loving wife of Jack (deceased),
she will be sadly missed by Sandra, Julie, John and their families.
'Reunited'
'Good Night, God Bless'
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place, but a Memorial Service
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'The Salvation Army' or 'Ingol Methodist Church' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 24, 2020
