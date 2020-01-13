Home

Joyce Hopkinson

Joyce Hopkinson Notice
HOPKINSON On 7th January 2020
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
Joyce Mary
Aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of
Edmund (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Glenndon & Laureen,
mother in law of Sue,
loving grandma to James,
Samuel & Dominic.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 27th January 2020
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020
