HOPKINSON On 7th January 2020
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
Joyce Mary
Aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of
Edmund (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Glenndon & Laureen,
mother in law of Sue,
loving grandma to James,
Samuel & Dominic.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 27th January 2020
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020