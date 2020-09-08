Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Jackson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Jackson Notice
JACKSON Peacefully, after a long illness,
on 28th August 2020,
at Longton Nursing Home,
JOYCE
Aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Robert (deceased), loving mum of Peter and David (deceased), dearly loved sister of Terry and Ann (deceased) and dear mother-in-law of Sandie and Carmel. Cherished grandma of Laura, Marc and Ryan.
'God saw you getting weary
And did what He thought best
He put His arms around you
And whispered 'Come to rest'
Funeral Service to take place at Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane, on Thursday 10th September at 1.45 p.m. followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Donations if desired to
'Kidney Research U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -