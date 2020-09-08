|
|
|
JACKSON Peacefully, after a long illness,
on 28th August 2020,
at Longton Nursing Home,
JOYCE
Aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Robert (deceased), loving mum of Peter and David (deceased), dearly loved sister of Terry and Ann (deceased) and dear mother-in-law of Sandie and Carmel. Cherished grandma of Laura, Marc and Ryan.
'God saw you getting weary
And did what He thought best
He put His arms around you
And whispered 'Come to rest'
Funeral Service to take place at Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane, on Thursday 10th September at 1.45 p.m. followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Donations if desired to
'Kidney Research U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 8, 2020