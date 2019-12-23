|
|
|
LAY Peacefully in Chorley Hospital
on 17th December 2019
JOYCE MARY
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late
William Thomas (Bill),
dearly loved mother
of Nicholas (Nick), Andrew, Michael (dec) and Annette.
Loving mother-in-law,
devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Age UK or a , c/o
the funeral director.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10:30am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019