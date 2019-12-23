Home

Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Joyce Lay Notice
LAY Peacefully in Chorley Hospital
on 17th December 2019
JOYCE MARY
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late
William Thomas (Bill),
dearly loved mother
of Nicholas (Nick), Andrew, Michael (dec) and Annette.
Loving mother-in-law,
devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Age UK or a , c/o
the funeral director.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10:30am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019
