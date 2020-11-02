Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lord

Notice Condolences

Joyce Lord Notice
LORD On 22nd October 2020, peacefully at home with her family

Joyce
aged 75 years

Beloved wife of David, dearly loved mother of Valerie and Colin, Gillian and Mick and devoted grandma of Caroline and Brad, Peter and Heather.

'Will be sadly missed'

Funeral Service will take place at Christ Church, Charnock Richard on Thursday 5th November at 2:30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible).

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -