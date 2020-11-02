|
|
|
LORD On 22nd October 2020, peacefully at home with her family
Joyce
aged 75 years
Beloved wife of David, dearly loved mother of Valerie and Colin, Gillian and Mick and devoted grandma of Caroline and Brad, Peter and Heather.
'Will be sadly missed'
Funeral Service will take place at Christ Church, Charnock Richard on Thursday 5th November at 2:30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 2, 2020