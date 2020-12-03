Home

Joyce McKee Notice
McKEE
Joyce Passed away peacefully on November 29th, 2020 at her home in Ingol, aged 87 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Matthew, loving mum of Mark
and mother in law of Lesley,
much loved grandma of
Christopher & Hannah.

Funeral service and Interment at
St John's Parish Church, Lund
on Wednesday December 9th
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham.
Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020
