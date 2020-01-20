Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
15:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Joyce Moody Notice
MOODY Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully
at Royal Preston Hospital on
13th January 2020, aged 94 years.
Much loved sister of the late
Edward and Hermin, loved and
greatly missed aunt of Judith,
Alison, Alexander and Oscar.
Funeral service and committal will
take place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham on Tuesday 28th January
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired in Joyce's
memory to St Catherine's Hospice
via the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral
Directors, 259 Garstang
Road, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: (01772 788020)
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020
