|
|
|
OGDEN (nee Muncaster)
Joyce After a long battle she is at rest.
Loving wife and best friend
of George, loved and adored
mum to Jane and Michael,
devoted Grandma to Jamie
and Callum and loved
mum-in-law to Julie and David.
'To the world you are a mother,
But to our family you are the world'
A private service will be held
at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 7th July.
No flowers by request,
but donations if wished can be
sent for 'Alzheimer's Society'
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2020