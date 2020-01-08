Home

Joyce Sergeant Notice
SERGEANT On 28th December 2019

Joyce
Aged 83 years

The beloved wife of Wilf
dearly loved mum of
Carole, Shirley & Alan
and dear grandma to Meghan
Maddy, Eleanor & Isabelle.

'So dearly loved, so sadly missed.'

Funeral Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge,
R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 9:30a.m, followed by interment in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020
