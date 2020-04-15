|
|
|
SMITH Joyce Sadly, passed away peacefully on 4th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
dearly loved mother of Paul, beloved mother-in-law to Aline, loving auntie of Ken, Audrey, Andrew, Marian, Brian,
heartfelt thanks to Sylvia and
Alan (deceased) and many more loving relatives and friends.
Will be loved
and remembered always.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, a private service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 20th April at 3-30pm.
A memorial service will take place at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to World Horse Welfare, Anne Colvinhouse, Snetterton, Norfolk, NR16 2LR
for Penny Farm.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020