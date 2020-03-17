Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
14:00
Chipping Parish Church of St. Bartholomew's
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Gosling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Gosling

Notice Condolences

Judith Gosling Notice
GOSLING (née Jones)
Judith Anne Passed away on
Tuesday 10th March,
surrounded by her loving family and devoted partner Jack.
Beloved mum and nanna
Sadly missed and forever
in our hearts.
The funeral service will take
place at Chipping Parish Church
of St. Bartholomew's on
Friday 20th March at 2pm.
No flowers please by request
but donations if desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -