GOSLING (née Jones)
Judith Anne Passed away on
Tuesday 10th March,
surrounded by her loving family and devoted partner Jack.
Beloved mum and nanna
Sadly missed and forever
in our hearts.
The funeral service will take
place at Chipping Parish Church
of St. Bartholomew's on
Friday 20th March at 2pm.
No flowers please by request
but donations if desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020