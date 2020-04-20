|
|
|
GILLETT Julia Passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 7th 2020
aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of the late Billy, loving mum to Diane and Wendy, dear mother-in-law to Derek,
loved grandma to Jason, Taylor, James and Lauryn and dear
great-grandma to Elsie-Mae.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday April 24th.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 20, 2020