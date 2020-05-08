|
|
|
SOUTHERN Julia
(Hesketh Bank) Passed away at Queenscourt Hospice aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Alan,
loving Mum to Kathleen and Eric.
Julia will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Celebration of life service to take place at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday 13 th May 2020 at 10am.
Due to the current situation, attendance is strictly limited to immediate family only.
Family flowers only please, donations to Queenscourt Hospice, Southport.
Further enquiries to David Wilkinson Independent Funeral Directors, 311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ Tel 01772 811165
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 8, 2020