Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00
West Lancashire Crematorium
Burscough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Southern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Southern

Notice Condolences

Julia Southern Notice
SOUTHERN Julia
(Hesketh Bank) Passed away at Queenscourt Hospice aged 70 years.

Beloved wife of Alan,
loving Mum to Kathleen and Eric.

Julia will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

Celebration of life service to take place at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday 13 th May 2020 at 10am.

Due to the current situation, attendance is strictly limited to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations to Queenscourt Hospice, Southport.

Further enquiries to David Wilkinson Independent Funeral Directors, 311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ Tel 01772 811165
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -