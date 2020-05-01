|
BATESON On 28th April 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
Julie
Aged 66 Years
The beloved wife of Martin,
dearly loved mum of
Chantal and Paul,
step mum to Emma and Clare
and loving nana to Kayleigh, Olivia and Lois, dear sister to Louise, Alison and David.
'Rest in Peace'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 1, 2020