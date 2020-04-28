|
|
|
STOCK On 23rd April 2020,
peacefully in Chorley Hospital.
June Freda
aged 75 years
A very dearly loved and devoted wife to Cedric, dear and much loved sister-in-law of Margaret and the late Eric, a special
sister-in-law also to the late Marian and Eric Wood, cherished cousin of Elizabeth and a good neighbour and friend to many.
To us you were special
and words could never say,
how much we love you and will miss you, along life's way.
Private funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 30th April at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 28, 2020