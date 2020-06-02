|
|
|
WADDECAR June Suddenly passed away on
22nd May 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of Derrick, much
loved mum of Susan, Diane,
Elaine and Nigel. Loving sister
of Heather, treasured nan and
great-nan to 5 grandchildren
and 5 great-grandchildren.
Loved and remembered always.
A private funeral service will
take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday
5th June 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020